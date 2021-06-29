Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Tigray forces will pursue 'enemy' forces into Eritrea and Amhara region, spokesman says

NAIROBI, June 29 (Reuters) - Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's government will enter neighbouring Eritrea and Ethiopia's Amhara region to pursue "enemy" forces if it is required, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Our primary focus is to degrade enemy fighting capabilities ... So if going to Amhara is what it takes, we will do it, if going to Eritrea is what it takes, we'll do it," Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front, told Reuters by satellite phone on Tuesday afternoon.

Reporting by Maggie Fick; Editing by Catherine Evans

