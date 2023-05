ABUJA, May 29 (Reuters) - Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on Monday at a ceremony in the capital Abuja, under the cloud of a disputed election and under pressure to quickly improve economic and security conditions.

Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha and MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Alexander Winning











