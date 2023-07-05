Togo reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu on a farm - WOAH

PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - The West African country of Togo has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Wednesday.

The outbreak near the capital Lome killed 1,450 of a flock of 1,500 birds, with the remaining birds being slaughtered, the Paris-based WOAH said, citing a report from Togo authorities.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz















