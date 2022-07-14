Togo's army says civilians were killed by airstrike, mistaken for jihadists

DAKAR, July 14 (Reuters) - A group of civilians killed on Saturday night in northern Togo were hit by an airstrike after the army mistook them for jihadists, the army said in a statement on Thursday.

A medical source told Reuters that seven people between the ages of 14 and 18 were killed in the incident in the village of Margba. read more

Reporting by Aaron Ross and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese

