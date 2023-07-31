Top US general spoke with Niger counterpart last week -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with the chief of Niger's military and discussed the safety of American citizens and the developing situation in the country, the U.S. military said on Monday.

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke with Lieutenant General Issa Abdou Sidikou by phone on July 27, a spokesman for the U.S. military said.

Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chris Reese

