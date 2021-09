ABUJA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A total of 114 inmates that escaped from Nigeria's Kogi state prison have been recaptured, the prison service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gunmen attacked a jail in the south-central Nigerian town late on Sunday and freed 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.