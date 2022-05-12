Trend in Democratic Rep of Congo's Ebola outbreak is encouraging - WHO

Thermometers are pictured at the entrance of an Ebola Treatment Centre in the Eastern Congolese town of Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - The trend in the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is encouraging, with no new confirmed case in the past seven days, the official managing the response to the outbreak said at a World Health Organization briefing on Thursday.

"The last confirmed case was reported on 4th of May," Dr Mory Keita said.

"However, about 480 contacts are still being monitored. Of those, about 200 will complete their 21-day follow-up period today," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Estelle Shirbon Editing by James Macharia Chege

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.