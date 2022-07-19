Tunisair's revenues jump by 177% to $161 million in the first half

A Tunisair sign is seen at their headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia, March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 18 (Reuters) - Revenues at Tunisia’s national carrier Tunisair (TAIR.TN) jumped by 177% in the first half of this year to 512 million dinars ($161 million), the company said on Monday.

The state-owned group said passenger numbers rose to 937,000 from 339,000 in the first half of 2021.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Jan Harvey

