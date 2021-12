A man receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Tunis, Tunisia, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

MOSCOW, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Ministry of Health has approved the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot, Russia's RDIF sovereign fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.