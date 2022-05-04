Tunisia finds 24 more bodies of migrants after boats sank in April

A Tunisian national coast guard helps a migran child to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video taken April 23, 2022. Wahid Dahech/ Handout via REUTERS

TUNIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's coastguard has retrieved 24 more bodies of migrants who had been among about 120 people on boats that sank off the Tunisian coast at the end of April, a judicial official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The confirmed death toll has now reached 67 from last month's sinking of four boats as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy. More than 50 people are still missing.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Edmund Blair

