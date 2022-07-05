Tunisia freeze bank accounts of head of Ennahda party Ghannouchi and former PM Jebali

Tunisia's Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda and speaker of the parliament, gestures upon arrival for questioning after he was summoned by Tunisian anti-terrorism police in Tunis, Tunisia April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's anti-terrorism judge ordered a freeze on bank accounts and financial assets of ten people, including Rached Ghannouchi, head of the Islamist Ennahda Party, and former Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, a Financial Analysis committee official told Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that the list of people included Moadh Ghanouchi, the son of Rached Ghanouchi, and Ghannouchi's son-in-law, Rafik Abdessalem.

Reporting By Tarek Amara

