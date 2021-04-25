Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., on September 4, 2018. Reuters/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The International Monetary Fund said that Tunisia asked it for a financing programme on April 19 and that the government is talking to partners such as the unions about the priorities of an economic programme needed to revive the country's ailing economy.

The fund said in a letter signed by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to prime minister Hichem Mechichi and seen by Reuters that it would assign a delegation to conduct technical talks with Tunisia when it receives more information about the reform programme.

