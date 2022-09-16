Tunisia hopes to reach deal with IMF before the end of next month

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

TUNIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia hopes to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund before the end of next month, after it agreed a wage deal, the government spokesperson said on Friday.

The government and the powerful UGTT union on Thursday signed a deal to boost public sector wages by 5%, a step that may ease social tensions. But they did not announce any further agreement on reforms needed for an IMF bailout.

