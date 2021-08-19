Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated

People wearing protective face masks walk past shops, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

TUNIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia will from Aug. 25 require 10 days of quarantine for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a move to help keep the pandemic under control as cases have begun to fall, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Effective on Thursday, the North African country relaxed its nightly curfew and allowed cafes and restaurants to remain open until 10 p.m., in a partial easing of restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 contagion.

The moves come amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections and a clear increase in vaccination rates.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

