Tunisia to issue national subscription to cover part of 2022 state budget needs -official gazette

TUNIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A presidential decree in the official gazette said on Saturday that Tunisia will issue a national subscription to cover part of state budget needs for the year 2022.

There were no details provided on the amount of the subscription.

The North Africa country, suffering from its worst financial crisis, is seeking to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund in April.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler

