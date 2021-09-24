Tunisia labour union calls president's moves danger to democracy

A portrait of Tunisian President Kais Saied is displayed inside a photography shop in Tunis, Tunisia September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union said on Friday that President Kais Saied's intervention is a danger to democracy and that the only solution to the crisis is through dialogue.

Saied dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed executive power in July in a move his foes called a coup, and went further on Wednesday by brushing aside much of the constitution to allow him to rule by decree.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Williams

