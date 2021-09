Girls walk past a closed souvenir shop in El Jem, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Tunisia, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Angus McDowall

TUNIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tunisia will entirely lift its nightly curfew against COVID-19 from Saturday, the presidency said on Friday, after about a year in force.

Tunisian COVID-19 cases spiked sharply in July but have since fallen as the country has carried out a vaccination campaign.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Philippa Fletcher

