Tunisia pres appoints electoral commission members by decree in latest power grab

Tunisian then-presidential candidate Kais Saied is pictured at his campaign headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed//File Photo

TUNIS, April 21 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied issued a decree on Friday replacing members of the Independent Electoral Commission with seven new people appointed by himself, in his latest move to impose one-man rule after he dissolved parliament last month.

The Commission is one of the last independent bodies in Tunisia, and changing its members by presidential decree is almost certain to create controversy over the credibility of any subsequent elections.

Reporting By Tarek Amara

