Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS

TUNIS - Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Tunisian president said on Thursday, that a national dialogue will be launched that includes amending the political system and electoral law, in the clearest sign to end the political crisis since he took control of all authorities in July, a move his opponents described as a coup.

Reporting by Tarek Amara

