Africa

Tunisia received 6 million doses of vaccine as donations- president

1 minute read

Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday that his country has received 6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as donations from friendly countries, as Tunisia struggles to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Saied said that Tunisia's vaccination rate will be accelerated. The number of deaths due to the pandemic has exceeded 20,000 in Tunisia.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

