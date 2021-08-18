Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tunisia relaxes curfew as virus outbreak slows

Girls walk past a closed souvenir shop in El Jem, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Tunisia, May 20, 2021. Picture taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Angus McDowall

TUNIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia will relax its nightly curfew and cafes and restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 10 p.m, as part of an easing of anti-COVID restrictions, the Tunisian presidency said on Wednesday.

This comes amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections, and a clear increase in vaccination rates.

The presidency has adjusted the curfew hours to a narrower stretch from midnight to 5 a.m., instead of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tunisia recorded near 2,900 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths on Tuesday.

So far, about 4.7 million people have been inoculated against COVID, including 1.8 million people who are fully vaccinated, out of a total of 11.6 million residents.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Bernadette Baum

