Tunisia reports daily record near 10,000 coronavirus cases, 134 deaths

A man receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Tunis, Tunisia, April 26, 2021. Picture taken April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, July 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia has recorded 9,823 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic.

Intensive care wards are almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic. The vaccination campaign has been very slow.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. It imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to the economic crisis.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 465,000 and more than 15,700 deaths.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Aurora Ellis

