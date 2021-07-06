Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tunisia reports daily record near 8,000 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths

A nurse receives a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tunis, Tunisia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Tunisia has recorded 7,930 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 119 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 455,000 and more than 15,000 deaths.

After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. It imposed a lockdown in some cities since last week, but rejected a full national lockdown due to the economic crisis.

Intensive care wards are almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

