Tunisia retrieves the bodies of 41 drowned migrants - national guard official















TUNIS, April 28 (Reuters) - Coastguards have retrieved the bodies of 41 drowned migrants from waters off Tunisia, a senior national guard official told Reuters on Friday.

The coastguard has recovered 210 bodies of migrants over the last 10 days, the senior national guard official said.

Tunisian morgues are running out of space and authorities are struggling to contain a surge in crossings.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Tala Ramadan in Dubai; Editing by Jon Boyle











