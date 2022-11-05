Tunisia signs $74 million loan with Arab Monetary Fund















TUNIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia has signed a $74 million loan with the Arab Monetary Fund, a regional lender, to support public finance reforms, the central bank said on Friday, as the country suffers its worst financial crisis.

The loan comes weeks after Tunisia reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.9 billion loan.

It will be repaid over five years and a grace period of 30 months, the central bank added.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Josie Kao











