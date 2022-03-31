Tunisia union hails assembly dissolution, urges an end to Saied's gathering powers

Tunisia's President Kais Saied holds a news conference on gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

TUNIS, March 31 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT union on Thursday welcomed a decision by President Kais Saied to dissolve parliament, but it urged an end to his accumulation of powers and a return to the democratic path.

Saied on Wednesday issued a decree dissolving parliament, which has been suspended since last year, after it defied him by voting to repeal decrees that he used to assume near total power.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by William Maclean

