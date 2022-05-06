Tunisia union rejects any formal dialogue over political reforms

A man walks walk enter of the headquarters of the General Union of Tunisian Workers (UGTT) in Tunis, Tunisia, November 24,2018. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union rejected on Friday any formal dialogue over political reforms that marginalise political and social forces in the country and include "ready-made decisions", after President Kais Saied said the general trends towards a new constitution were clear.

Saied, who seized control of the government last July and later dissolved parliament in a move his opponents called a coup, has said he would appoint a committee in the coming days to draft a new constitution and establish a "new republic".

He has said that discussions over the reforms would include four major Tunisian organizations: the UGTT, the country's lawyers union, the Federation of Industry and Trade and the Tunisian League of Human Rights; and that he would exclude the opposition parties, whom he has described as "traitors".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.