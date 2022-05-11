Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants, rescues 250 others

A Tunisian national coast guard helps a migran child to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video taken April 23, 2022. Wahid Dahech/ Handout via REUTERS

TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Tunisian coast guards retrieved the bodies of three migrants whose boat sank off Tunisia and rescued about 250 others in a number of separate incidents, security official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Coastguard rescued 240 African migrants and eight Tunisians in 10 illegal migration trips, and also recovered the bodies of three Africans whose boat sank off the coast of El Awabed in Sfax Governorate," Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Ayari said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.