Tunisian coast guard retrieves bodies of three migrants, rescues 250 others
TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Tunisian coast guards retrieved the bodies of three migrants whose boat sank off Tunisia and rescued about 250 others in a number of separate incidents, security official told Reuters on Wednesday.
"Coastguard rescued 240 African migrants and eight Tunisians in 10 illegal migration trips, and also recovered the bodies of three Africans whose boat sank off the coast of El Awabed in Sfax Governorate," Lieutenant-Colonel Ali Ayari said.
Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Jon Boyle
