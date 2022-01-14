Africa1 minute read
Tunisian court sentences nine to death for killing a 1st sergeant in the army - TAP
TUNIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A Tunisian court specialized in terrorism sentenced nine defendants to death in the case of killing Said Ghozlani, a 1st sergeant in the Tunisian national army, and sentenced 15 others to prison times from 32 to 44 years, the state news agency (TAP) reported on Friday.
A group of terrorists shot Ghozlani dead in November 2016 at his house.
Reporting by Tarek Amara, Writing by Alaa Swilam
