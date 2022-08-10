Tunisian court suspends president's dismissal of 50 judges - lawyer

A view shows an empty courtroom during a strike by Tunisian judges in a protest against a purge of their ranks, in Tunis, Tunisia, June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A Tunisian administrative court suspended the dismissal of fifty judges who were fired by President Kais Saied in June, a lawyer told Reuters on Wednesday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated read more .

The lawyer, Kamel Ben Massoud, told Reuters that the court had rejected the appeals of at least seven other judges.

