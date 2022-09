Tunisian defence ministry says three Jund Al Khilafa militants killed on Friday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TUNIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tunisia's defence ministry said on Friday three members of the Jund Al Khilafa militant group had been killed in a joint operation by military and national security forces.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Alex Richardson

