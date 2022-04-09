Tunisian dinar slips to lowest vs U.S. dollar in 3 years

A man displays Tunisian dinar banknotes after withdrawing cash from an ATM machine in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, April 8 (Reuters) - The Tunisian dinar fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in three years on Friday, crossing the three-dinars per dollar mark, central bank figures showed.

The dollar was traded for 3.003 dinars, the figures showed.

The decline in the Tunisian dinar threatens to erode the North African country's foreign exchange reserves during a severe financial crisis.

A Tunisian delegation is due to travel to Washington this month for talks with the International Monetary Fund on pushing through unpopular reforms to avoid the collapse of its public finances.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.