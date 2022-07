Tunisian electoral commission says 'yes' won constitutional referendum

Members of the election committee count votes at a polling station during a referendum on a new constitution in Tunis, Tunisia July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, July 26 (Reuters) - A new Tunisian constitution giving President Kais Saied much more power passed in Monday's referendum, according to preliminary figures, the electoral commission said on Tuesday.

It said 95% of those participating in the referendum, which was boycotted by opposition groups, voted "yes". On Monday the commission said turnout was 28%.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Leslie Adler

