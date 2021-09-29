Skip to main content

Africa

Tunisian Ennahda party asks parliament speaker to resume assembly's work

1 minute read

TUNIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia's Islamist Ennahda party on Wednesday asked the speaker of parliament to take steps to resume the assembly's work, in what appears to be the first challenge to President Kais Saied's decision to suspend parliament two months ago.

Saied suspended the assembly and sacked the government on July 25 as part of exceptional measures that his opponents described as a coup. Last week, Saied announced the abolition of most parts of the constitution and said he would rule by presidential decrees.

Reporting By Tarek Amara, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

