Tunisian judge issues travel ban against Ennahda party leader - official
TUNIS, May 27 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge has issued a travel ban on Friday against several people including Islamist Ennahda party Leader Rached Ghannouchi, a judicial official told Reuters.
Contacted by Reuters, Ghannouchi denied any knowledge of the travel ban.
