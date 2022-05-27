Tunisian judge issues travel ban against Ennahda party leader - official

Tunisia's Rached Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda and speaker of the parliament, attends an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, May 27 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge has issued a travel ban on Friday against several people including Islamist Ennahda party Leader Rached Ghannouchi, a judicial official told Reuters.

Contacted by Reuters, Ghannouchi denied any knowledge of the travel ban.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Jonathan Oatis

