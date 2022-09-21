Tunisian judge postpones case against opposition leader

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the parliament

TUNIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge postponed a terrorism hearing against the Islamist Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi and said he would not be held in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.

Police questioned Ghannouchi, who was speaker of the dissolved parliament, for 12 hours overnight on Tuesday on suspicion of helping Tunisians travel to Syria for jihad, which he has denied.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

