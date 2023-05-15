Tunisian judge sentences opposition leader Ghannouchi to a year in absentia

Rached Ghannouchi attends an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis
Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Islamist Ennahda party and former speaker of the parliament, during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tunis, Tunisia, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS, May 15 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge on Monday sentenced opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, a fierce critic of President Kais Saied, to a year in absentia on charges of incitement, his lawyer Monia Bouali said.

Ghannouchi, 81, has been in prison since last April, after police arrested him from his home on suspicion of plotting against state security.

Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi decided this month to refuse to appear before the judiciary, rejecting what he said were fabricated political trials.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next