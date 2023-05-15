Tunisian judge sentences opposition leader Ghannouchi to a year in absentia















TUNIS, May 15 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge on Monday sentenced opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, a fierce critic of President Kais Saied, to a year in absentia on charges of incitement, his lawyer Monia Bouali said.

Ghannouchi, 81, has been in prison since last April, after police arrested him from his home on suspicion of plotting against state security.

Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi decided this month to refuse to appear before the judiciary, rejecting what he said were fabricated political trials.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.