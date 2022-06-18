Tunisian judges extend strike for a third week over sackings

Tunisian then-presidential candidate Kais Saied speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo

TUNIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Tunisian judges decided on Saturday to extend their national strike for a third week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, two judges said.

Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.

Judges suspended their work in courts on June 4 and said the president's decisions were designed to control the judiciary and its use against his political opponents.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.