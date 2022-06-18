Tunisian judges extend strike for a third week over sackings
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TUNIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Tunisian judges decided on Saturday to extend their national strike for a third week in protest against a decision by President Kais Saied to sack dozens of them, two judges said.
Saied dismissed 57 judges on June 1, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists - charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated.
Judges suspended their work in courts on June 4 and said the president's decisions were designed to control the judiciary and its use against his political opponents.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.