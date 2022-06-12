Tunisian judges extend their strike for second week

A view shows an empty courtroom during a strike by Tunisian judges in a protest against a purge of their ranks, in Tunis, Tunisia. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

TUNIS, June 11 (Reuters) - Tunisian judges extended their strike for a second week after President Kais Saied refused to reverse a decision to dismiss dozens of them, judges' unions said in a joint statement on Saturday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges this month, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges that the Tunisian Judges' Association said were mostly politically motivated. The first strike began on June 4.

Saied's decision sparked a wave of domestic and foreign criticism. Ten international rights groups accused him of dealing "a deep blow to judicial independence".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.