Tunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings

Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

June 9 (Reuters) - Tunisian judges will extend their strike into a second week if President Kais Saied does not cancel a decree firing dozens of them, the head of the judges association said on Thursday.

Saied dismissed 57 judges last week, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists, charges that the association said were mostly politically motivated. The strike began on Monday.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens

