Tunisian judiciary head says president's move illegal and judges won't be silent

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. Fethi Belaid/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

TUNIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tunisian Supreme Judicial Council head Youssef Bouzakher said on Sunday the president's decision to dissolve the body was illegal and an effort to put the judiciary under presidential instruction.

Speaking to Reuters by phone hours after President Kais Saied's announcement, he warned that "judges will not be silent".

Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra

