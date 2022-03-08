Tunisian junior minister resigns, first from new government

TUNIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied accepted the resignation of junior minister Aida Hamdi, the secretary of state for international cooperation, the official gazette said on Tuesday.

Hamdi, is the first minister to resign since the appointment of Najla Bouden's government in October following Saied's suspension of parliament, in a move opponents described as coup.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams

