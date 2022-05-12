1 minute read
Tunisian police arrest former PM Hamadi Jebali, his official Facebook page says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Tunisian police arrested on Thursday the former prime minister Hamadi Jebali, who is also a former senior member in Ennahda Islamist party, his official Facebook page said.
The reason for the arrest was not yet known, and the interior ministry was not immediately available to comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.