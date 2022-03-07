Tunisian president appoints members of temporary supreme judicial council

TUNIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Tunisian president Kais Saied appointed on Monday members of a temporary supreme judicial council, a presidency statement said, after he last month dissolved the council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

The dissolution sparked outrage at home and abroad and criticism that Saied sought to consolidate his power after he suspended parliament and seized executive control in July, a move his opponents described as a coup.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.