Tunisian president cuts days from judges' wages, threatens other penalties after strike

Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019.

TUNIS, June 6 (Reuters) - The Tunisian president on Monday asked the justice minister to deduct days from judges' wages and threatened to take other penalties after they started a week-long strike to protest against his move to dismiss dozens of them.

President Kais Saied last week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary, his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese

