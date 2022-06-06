Tunisian president cuts days from judges' wages, threatens other penalties after strike
TUNIS, June 6 (Reuters) - The Tunisian president on Monday asked the justice minister to deduct days from judges' wages and threatened to take other penalties after they started a week-long strike to protest against his move to dismiss dozens of them.
President Kais Saied last week dismissed 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and protecting terrorists in a crackdown on the judiciary, his latest step to tighten his grip on power in the North African country.
