1 minute read
Tunisian president dissolves supreme judicial council
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TUNIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tunisia President Kais Saied said on Sunday he has decided to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, the body that deals with judicial independence, a controversial move that will spark a struggle over the judiciary.
Saied said the council has become a thing of the past, adding that he will issue a temporary decree to the council. He gave no other details about the decree.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.