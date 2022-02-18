Tunisian president extends state of emergency until end of 2022

Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, during a European Union - African Union summit, in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

TUNIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Kais Saied on Friday extended Tunisia's state of emergency until Dec. 31 of this year, the official gazette said.

The North African country has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.

Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan

