Tunisian president extends state of emergency until end of 2022
TUNIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - President Kais Saied on Friday extended Tunisia's state of emergency until Dec. 31 of this year, the official gazette said.
The North African country has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.
Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan
