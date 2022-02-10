Tunisian President issues decree to dissolve Supreme Judiciary Council

TUNIS Feb 10 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday that he has issued a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy

