Tunisian president issues new electoral law ahead of parliament elections in December -official gazette

FILE PHOTO - Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks to the media as he arrives for the first day of a European Union- African Union summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium, February 17, 2022. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

TUNIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied has issued a new electoral law ahead of the parliament elections in December, Tunisia's official gazette said on Thursday.

Under the new law, people would vote for individuals rather than lists as in the previous elections, the gazette added.

Saied suspended the parliament in July 2021 and seized executive power in a move his critics called a coup.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Enas Alashray;

