Tunisian president says border with Libya to reopen

Tunisian President Kais Saied takes the oath of office in Tunis, Tunisia, October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souiss/File Photo

TUNIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Thursday ordered the border with Libya, which had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen on Friday after meetings between health teams from the two countries, his office said on Twitter.

The decision to reopen the border follows a visit last week by Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh to Tunis after growing friction over the border and other issues.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson

